Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $12.99 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 195,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,987,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.32% of Agree Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 1,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter.

ADC stock opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $72.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Separately, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

