Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $16.93 Million in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 440,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,930,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $300,159,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,240,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,300,000.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.57. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $45.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

