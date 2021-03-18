Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $13.21 Million Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.75% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 424.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,860,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after buying an additional 3,124,187 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,915,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,562,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,138,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,804,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $28.09 on Thursday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

