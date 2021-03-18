Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 514,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,500,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of PPL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

