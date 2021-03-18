Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 68,600 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 442.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,100 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $3,915,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,080 shares of company stock worth $15,683,940. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average is $133.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

