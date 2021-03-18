Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 120,325 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.97. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $111.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

