Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $16,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.29.

Anthem stock opened at $341.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.51. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $345.24.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

