Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 132,336 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,336 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Discovery worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,653,000 after acquiring an additional 334,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 21.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,962,000 after buying an additional 684,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $76.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.