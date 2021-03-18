Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 297,000 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.57% of Tronox worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 420.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 236,552 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,003,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 471,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 235,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

TROX stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

