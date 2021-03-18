Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GHVIU opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

