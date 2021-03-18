HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in HealthEquity by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $70,568,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,468.29, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,686 shares of company stock worth $18,622,472. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

