HeartBout 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $423.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HeartBout has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $276,566.82 and approximately $423.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.00630114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00068347 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.