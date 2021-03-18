Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 35.4% Higher This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $417.29 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00245520 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002229 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010486 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,546,004,944 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

