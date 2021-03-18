HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.20 ($95.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.16 ($80.18).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR HEI traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Thursday, reaching €72.26 ($85.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €74.04 ($87.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.79.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.