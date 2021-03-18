Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Reaches $2.06 on Top Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $143.80 million and approximately $224,580.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00003499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.40 or 0.00349429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

