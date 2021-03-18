Hellenic Coin (HNC) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $143.86 million and $295,125.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00003571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.96 or 0.00348776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

