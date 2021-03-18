Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares were down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 1,456,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,603,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

