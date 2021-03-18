HempCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $3,473.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,712.06 or 0.99979881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00039238 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00079024 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001001 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003115 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,079,290 coins and its circulating supply is 260,944,140 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

