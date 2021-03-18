Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Holdings Trimmed by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154,668 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Herc worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Herc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Herc by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Herc by 40,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $109.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

