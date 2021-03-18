Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading Down 8.5%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) shares were down 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.57 and last traded at $100.27. Approximately 502,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 215,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Herc by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 240,126 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Herc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,818,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

