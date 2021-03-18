Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,315 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Herman Miller worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Herman Miller by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Herman Miller by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

