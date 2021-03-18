Hermez Network Reaches Market Cap of $24.39 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $5.19 or 0.00009121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $24.39 million and approximately $570,249.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.63 or 0.00454643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00137708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.24 or 0.00642052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00075686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

