Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.35 and last traded at $60.60. 726,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 903,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,027,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,547,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after buying an additional 1,996,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

