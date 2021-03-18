HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.46 Million

Analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report sales of $25.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.18 million. HEXO reported sales of $12.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $105.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.33 million to $111.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $137.59 million, with estimates ranging from $120.38 million to $155.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HEXO opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $949.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

