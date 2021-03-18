H&H International Investment LLC Has $488.60 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 7.0% of H&H International Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $488,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,978,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,347 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,531. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $16.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,074.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,959. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,047.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,765.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

