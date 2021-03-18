H&H International Investment LLC Has $49.09 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor comprises approximately 0.7% of H&H International Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $49,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 107.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:TM traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,344. The company has a market capitalization of $221.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.88. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $108.61 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

