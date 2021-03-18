H&H International Investment LLC Makes New Investment in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,112,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,938,000. JOYY makes up approximately 1.3% of H&H International Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. H&H International Investment LLC owned 1.38% of JOYY at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,405,000 after acquiring an additional 457,538 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,066,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,322,000 after acquiring an additional 444,517 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management HK Limited purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.14. 7,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

