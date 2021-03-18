H&H International Investment LLC Sells 1,300,300 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

H&H International Investment LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,388,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.9% of H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. H&H International Investment LLC owned about 0.05% of Bank of America worth $133,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $39.66. 2,439,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,887,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

