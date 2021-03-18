Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,017,000 after buying an additional 274,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 1,699,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,399,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after buying an additional 97,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after buying an additional 238,845 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,142,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

