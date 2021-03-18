Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $3.03. Hill International shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 180,851 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $168.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIL. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hill International by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 637,531 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Hill International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 671,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

