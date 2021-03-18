Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRC opened at $109.84 on Thursday. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 15.91%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

