Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,306.73

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,306.73 ($17.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,458 ($19.05). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,422 ($18.58), with a volume of 227,032 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,329.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,306.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 47.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, for a total transaction of £49,617 ($64,824.93).

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

