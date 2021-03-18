Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.51

Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.51 and last traded at $52.33, with a volume of 1875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

