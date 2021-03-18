Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMX. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIMX opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 148.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

