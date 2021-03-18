HireQuest (HQI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HQI opened at $15.92 on Thursday. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $216.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Get HireQuest alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.