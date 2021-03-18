HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HMSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

HMS stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

