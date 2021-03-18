Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $508.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

