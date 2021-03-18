HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Price Down 6.8%

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.91 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 2,875,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,390,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

