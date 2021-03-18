Holo (HOT) Price Up 128.5% This Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Holo has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $278.31 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Holo has traded 128.5% higher against the US dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00629568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025139 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034288 BTC.

Holo Profile

HOT is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 168,457,909,158 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

