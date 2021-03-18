Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Hologic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

