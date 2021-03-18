Honest Market Capitalization Achieves $2.36 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $113,415.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.89 or 0.00452625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00138038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00057583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.55 or 0.00635231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00075606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

