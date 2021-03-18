Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after purchasing an additional 55,140 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 91,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.78. The company had a trading volume of 88,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $217.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.