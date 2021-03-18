Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 688,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 160,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

The firm has a market cap of $290.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

