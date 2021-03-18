HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0018

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $306,595.18 and $609,509.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.29 or 0.00627999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068666 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00024987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00034334 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

