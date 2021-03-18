Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,263,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,617,000 after acquiring an additional 225,991 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 23.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 869,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,099 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,890,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,688 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,154 shares of company stock worth $477,701. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMN opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

