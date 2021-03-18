Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Raised to $21.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Shares of HST opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

