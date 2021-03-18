Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Gap Up to $85.40

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.40 ($1.12), but opened at GBX 90.90 ($1.19). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.15), with a volume of 81,272 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £101.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.64.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

