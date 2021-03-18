Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 6,557 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

