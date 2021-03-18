Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.07

Shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.72. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 30,752 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 31,888 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.