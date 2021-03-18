Howdoo One Day Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Howdoo token can currently be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.52 or 0.00628034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00068414 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025074 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00034009 BTC.

Howdoo Token Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

